The Druze consider themselves Blood Brothers of Israel’s Jews. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israel is currently said to be a country that recruits a lot of Druze people. Not only adults, young people also flocked to register in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Reporting from Al Majalla, the Druze tribe who have joined the IDF will later be placed in several core areas of Israel. Including the northern regions of the Galilee, Carmel and the Golan Heights.

However, it should be noted that the joining of the Druze tribe to the state of Israel is related to past events. Druze leaders are said to have signed a ‘Blood Covenant’ with Israel in 1956.

Starting from this agreement, it has now been more than 50 years since the Druze tribe has implemented an agreement with Israel. As a result, hundreds of Druze people died while on a mission to protect Israel.

Getting to know the Druze Tribe

The Druze tribe is an ethnoreligious group that lives in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. They have unique beliefs and are different from other religions in the region.

This tribe is known to originate from the Shiite Ismaili Islamic sect which developed in the 10th century AD. They follow the teachings of Hamzah bin Ali bin Ahmad, a religious and political leader who claims to be God’s representative on earth.

The Druze have a holy book called Rasail al-Hikmah (Letters of Wisdom), which contains religious and ethical doctrines written by Hamzah bin Ali and his students.

This book is secret and can only be read by a small group of people called uqqal (men of understanding), who are the spiritual and social leaders of the Druze tribe.

The Druze tribe also has syncretic beliefs, namely combining elements from various religions and philosophies, such as Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Ancient Greece.

They believe in the concept of reincarnation, namely that the human soul will move from body to body after death, depending on one’s deeds in the world.