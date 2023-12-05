loading…

The global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement frightened Israel because it hit its economy significantly. Photo/Brookings

JAKARTA – The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement always echoes throughout the world every time there is conflict Israel-Palestine broken. The Zionist regime is afraid of the BDS movement because it has hit its economy significantly.

BDS is a global movement that aims to pressure Israel to end its occupation and colonization of Palestinian land, provide equal rights for Arab-Palestinian citizens in Israel, and respect the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

The BDS movement was founded in 2005 by a group of Palestinian and international activists. This movement has received support from various groups, including labor unions, student organizations and religious groups.

The BDS movement has had several impacts on Israel.

First, this movement has raised awareness in the international community about human rights violations committed by Israel in Palestine.

Second, this movement has pressured international companies to withdraw their investment from Israel.

Third, this movement has encouraged governments in the world to implement sanctions against Israel.

Because it is a target, the Zionist regime and its supporters accuse the BDS movement of being an anti-Israel movement that aims to destroy the Jewish state.

Horrified by this movement, the Israeli government has taken steps to combat it, including banning BDS demonstrations in Israel and restricting the activities of BDS organizations.

Despite challenges from the Israeli government, the BDS movement remains a strong movement. This movement continues to strive to pressure Israel to end its human rights violations in Palestine.