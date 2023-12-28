We receive interesting news related to Nintendo SwitchI know that a list was just shared that shows the 10 games that were downloaded the most times on the eShop from Japan throughout 2023 and there are several surprises.

The latest installment of The Legend of Zelda was not the first place on the list

As you surely know, the hybrid console is one of the most popular platforms today, despite having been on the market for more than 6 years, which is why the community continues to enjoy its games.

Now, a list has just been released that confirms which were the most successful titles this year in the Japanese eShop, so you'd better take a look at it to really be surprised.

This is the list with the 10 most downloaded games on the eShop:



1. Suika Game

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Pikmin 4

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

5. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Splatoon 3

8. Overcooked 2

9. Super Mario RPG

10. Fire Emblem Engage

The watermelon game continues to give something to talk about

As you could see, the data was shared by the official Nintendo site, where you can discover what place each of the games occupies counting the 12 months of 2023, although without revealing the number of downloads for each one.

The first place on the list went, to the surprise of many, Suika Gamethe Japanese viral title that combines the elements of falling and merging puzzle games, so the mission is to match fruits of the same type so that they do not overflow from a container.

On the other hand, second place went to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomreleased last May, and the third was for Pikmin 4which has been available since July of this year.

Of course there are other important titles on the list, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which remain favorites of a large number of users.

What do you think of the most successful games on the console in 2023? Tell us in the comments.

