Suara.com – The closeness of Angela Adinda Nurrina Perkasa Hendropriyono to the figure of Hafiz Prasetia Akbar has become a topic of much public discussion. The closeness of the two also made Angela Adinda Perkasa’s family a concern, including her younger brother Andrew Perkasa.

The name Andrew Perkasa has also received attention recently. This is because Andika Perkasa’s youngest son is known to be as accomplished as his older brothers. This is because he had an extraordinary education.

Education Andrew Perkasa

Andrew Perkasa is known as a smart child. The reason is, Andrew Perkasa is known to have a double bachelor’s degree. Looking at his LinkedIn account, Andrew is known to have a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Faculty of Economics, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Meanwhile, Andrew Perkasa obtained another bachelor’s degree majoring in Management and Marketing at the University of Melbourne, Australia.

It didn’t stop there, Andrew Perkasa also continued his Masters education. It is known that he took a master’s degree at the University of Washington, United States. He successfully graduated in July 2023 with a Master of Science degree.

Andrew’s personality Mighty

Based on recognition from his college colleagues, Andrew Perkasa is said to be a cheerful person. Angela Adinda Perkasa’s sister is also considered to be a very funny person and makes her friends laugh.

UGM graduate, Andrew Perkasa delivered the Panca Prasetya Alumni pledge at the UGM D3 and S1 graduation at GSP UGM, Wednesday (25/05/2022). (Contributor / Putu Ayu Palupi)

“Andrew is a very funny guy, the coolest guy. “It’s really fun to be friends with him, he’s always in a cheerful mood,” said Nihar, Andrew’s friend, in a video uploaded to the Andika Perkasa YouTube channel some time ago.

Andrew Perkasa’s other friends also admitted his funny behavior. In fact, his friend said that Andre Perkasa had the best dressing style. This is because Andrew Perkasa often wears various OOTDs that are considered unique.

“I think he’s one of the people I really like. One of the funniest people I have ever met. He has one of the best styles. “Every time you meet him, he has a unique shirt,” said Gabriel.

During his graduation celebration, Andika Perkasa and his wife were also present. Andika Perkasa appeared to be wearing a neat suit. Meanwhile, his wife Diah Erwiany was seen wearing traditional regional clothes.