Christmas is time to gather our friends and family in our home. And, to do this, it is always important to exercise caution and try to do a good cleaning to leave everything in the best possible condition. And this includes all types of objects that we have in our living room, such as our television.

Television is one of the products that takes center stage in the majority of dining rooms and living rooms in our country. For completely natural reasons, sometimes they tend to accumulate more dust and dirt than they should and, during Christmas, which is when we usually have the greatest number of family gatherings and friends, it is important that we dedicate a few minutes to cleaning the screen and leave it impeccable.

However, due to the characteristics of this type of product, it is not always easy to choose the best method to carry out a good cleaning without the classic fear of damaging the screen. Below we give you a series of tips so that you can clean the screen and leave it like new without risk of any kind. All the steps that we are going to describe below require the same common denominator: they must all be carried out with the television disconnected from the power.

Microfiber towels, your great ally

To remove dust without damaging the screen, the best thing we can do is use a microfiber cloth. The choice of it is not a coincidence, and it is soft enough to prevent the screen from being scratched, at the same time that it ensures good cleaning of all the dust particles that are so common to remain on our screen. .

When we wipe, we must apply just the right amount of pressure. Avoiding focusing the effort on removing certain specific stains, for this type of situation we also have a solution that we will describe below, but the microfiber cloth is not for that. Simply, with it we are going to remove all the dust particles without having to apply excessive pressure anywhere on the screen.

And how can I remove stains?

Once we have removed all the dust, the next step is to go for the classic stains that accumulate and that probably have their origin in the accumulation of grease or in the fact of having interacted with our screen with some other product that does not was the microfiber cloth. In this case, we must minimally moisten the cloth with a little water and attack those areas that have stains and that have not been removed with the previous solution. It is important to keep in mind that it is not about passing the wet cloth over the screen of our television, but it should only be damp. We must take this information into account to avoid greater evils.

If a little water doesn't go away, we will have to resort to more specific solutions that we can find in our supermarket or in specialized sites. If we choose this solution, we must carefully follow the instruction manual that we will find on the product in question. If in doubt, it is always advisable to contact the manufacturer before taking any steps that could compromise the useful life of our television.