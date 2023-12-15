Female protagonists have always been part of the video game industry, there are the cases of Lara Croft, Chun Li and Samus Aran just to name a few legends. But, in recent times it is now more common to see women as the face of a franchise and who have earned a well-deserved place alongside other iconic gaming characters.

If you are looking for or need to know more female characters that have arrived in the world of video games in recent years, then this Humble Bundle is a great place to start, since With only $15 you can get 8 titles They are valued at $234 together, but hurry because this bundle won't last forever. They are codes that you can redeem on Steam.

The so-called Humble Heroines: Warriors, Dreamers and God Slayers you will meet “fearless adventurers, daring directors, nomadic explorers and more incredible heroines who are the face of this package. Additionally, if you pay a little more than $15 you will be contributing to the Girls Who Code and Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund organizations.

The games they contain are the following:

– Control Ultimate Edition



– Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice



– Syberia: The World Before



– Praey for the Gods



– Sable



– Dreamscaper



– Call of the Sea



– Batora: Lost Haven

– and, as usual, a 25% discount coupon for new subscribers to the Humble Bundle platform.

A very complete pack that, just because it has Control and Hellblade, is completely worth it as they are games that were nominated for the Game Awards and is complemented by other very interesting proposals.

At the time of writing this note, you have 1 day and 22 hours to get it, so here is the link so you can impersonate any of these modern protagonists.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord