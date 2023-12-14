Space-themed games have been one of the favorites of many gamers, who have once again delighted with the launch of Starfield this 2023. But also, many players who had never explored space on their PCs or consoles will now surely be interested. in other similar games, so you will love the new Humble Bundle of space games. Especially because for only $30 dollars, you can get 8 items valued at $204 dollars, Limited Time.

This is the package called Spaced Out from Humble Bundle, which, according to the description of its page on the website, invites us to explore strange and new worlds in this package of extravagant space games, set in the craziest corners of the world. cosmos. Plus, by taking advantage of this great offer, you can help Covenant House and another charity of your choice with your purchase.

The bundle includes the games Breathedge, High on Life, Journey to the Savage Planet, The Entropy Center, The Outer Worlds, The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, Trover Saves the Universe and a 25% off first month coupon for new subscribers from Humble Choice, which you can get by paying at least the $30 dollars that we indicated above. Titles that, despite having space as the center of their theme, are quite different since, for example, High on Life is extravagant and comically strange, while The Outer Worlds is more narrative-based.

But also and as is customary in the Humble Bundle, there are two even cheaper packages, but with fewer games. If you pay only $10 dollars, you get Journey to the Savage Planet, Breathedge and the 25% off coupon. And if you pay $15, you add the games The Outer Worlds, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Entropy Center.

The offer ends in a little more than 24 hours (at the time of writing this note) so if you are interested in these games, run and get them at this link.



