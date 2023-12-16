Don't miss out on it! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about a shiny Pokémon that we can get. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that they give us this variocolor in the game. These are the details:

It is Blitzle shiny is a guaranteed prize that you can get by completing certain tasks in the game. Unlike a minigame, this time, it is a mechanic related to the Trainers in the League Club. To unlock this prize, you must first complete the game's main story. Once the story is completed, you will have access to the League Club, where you can invite and battle Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trainers. You can invite various trainers, including Gym Leaders, High Command, and Paldea Academy teachers. By inviting and interacting with these trainers, you can collect BP and unlock more features and characters. After accumulating enough BP and completing interactions, a special challenge called “Aranano Academy's Secret Boss” will appear on the club computer. This challenge leads you to face director Mirtilo at the Blueberry Academy. Defeating Mirtilo will allow you to trade any Pokémon for a shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

It is important to have a considerable amount of BP and time to reach this point in the game, yes, but the reward is worth it.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

