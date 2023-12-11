We explain step by step how to get the Emilia Explorer skin for free in Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite. Too easy!

To celebrate the launch of LEGO Fortnite, Epic Games and LEGO wanted to launch a little gift for all players. In addition to the special gift that you can get for a limited time, now you have the opportunity to get a free skin for Fortnite and LEGO Fortniteat from Emilia Explorer. Do you want to get her? Well, we are going to explain how.

In this guide we explain to you how to get the Emilie Explorer skin for free in Fortnite and in its LEGO version. We detail the requirements that are needed and the steps to follow, so that you can get it in less than a minute. You dare? Well, keep reading!

Get the Emilia Explorer Fortnite skin as a gift – Requirements and steps to follow

Thanks to this promotion, you can get the Emilia the Explorer costume for Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite that is part of the Authentic Explorers Set. In addition, the Orejín accessory is also included. Next, let’s see what requirements you have to meet to unlock this Fortnite gift skin and how you can get it.

What do you need

Hay two very simple requirements to get this suit for free in LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite. Here you have them:

Have an Epic Games account (you should already have one, but you can sign up here). Have a LEGO account (enter here to register).

Steps to follow

Once you make sure you meet both requirements, we will follow the steps to get the free LEGO skin in Fortnite. This is what you have to do:

Log in to the Epic Games official website with your Epic account. Click here to enter.

Click on the section “Applications and accounts” which is on the left side.

Now, in the section “Accounts” look for the option LEGO account and click on “To connect”. Confirm that you want to connect account in the pop-up message that appears.

Now, you will be redirected to the LEGO official website and you will be asked to log in. You may first be asked to indicate your year of birth.

After this, you will have to Give permissions to link the accounts. Click on “To allow” and you will have it done. Enter your game of Fortnite, or LEGO Fortnite, and you will see that You already have the Emilie Explorer skin. You must connect using the profile you have used throughout the entire process!

Have you followed all the instructions? Well now, enjoy this new suit to show off your collaboration.

Fuente