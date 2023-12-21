Nintendo Switch has its own advent calendar on the eShop, with a surprise game a day for 25 days. It's on sale for €5!

Christmas is just around the corner, but that doesn't stop us from enjoying a good Christmas Calendar. Recently we showed you the FNAF Advent Calendar, and why not have a Switch Christmas calendar? That's just what we bring you, a Nintendo Switch Advent Calendar what includes 25 surprise games¡y It costs only €5!

This curious proposal is available in the Switch eShop with a 66% discount which ends on December 31, 2023. In this way, each of the games offered costs only 20 cents. Although there is plenty of room to take advantage of the promotion, if you do not arrive in time to take advantage of the offer, you will have to pay €14.99 for it, which translates to 56 cents per game.

And what games are hidden in this Advent Calendar for Nintendo Switch? There's a little bit of everything. They are surprises, but you will find puzzles, sudokus and more titles designed to play alone or as a family, with 6 different game modes. Every morning you will get a different one, as if it were a real calendar, so that You arrive at Christmas with a gift a day.

If you want to try it, you can access its file in the eShop right here, or get it in the digital store through your Nintendo Switch, searching by the name “Advent Calendar”. Are you going to try it?

