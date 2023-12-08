On Thursday, the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the German parliament, Katja Mast, announced in an internal communication to her party’s parliamentarians that the German government will not be able to approve the finance law for 2024 this year: it is not an unsolvable problem and the news does not come completely unexpectedly, but it is still a rather unprecedented situation for a country like Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy and has a certain reputation for respecting economic constraints. However, it is certainly damaging to the image of your government, and is emblematic of the difficulties in collaborating that the three parties that support the coalition led by the social democrat Olaf Scholz are having.

A bit like what happens in Italy, in Germany the financial law is the one with which the federal government decides how much money it will spend in the following year, and how it will spend it. The German Constitution provides that the government can continue to operate on current issues even without budget approval, but this means a freeze on any new spending: the government can only pay for essential services such as pensions and other social benefits.

It is very likely that this situation will not last for long: in the message to her party colleagues, Mast herself said that the German government should reach an agreement on the 2024 budget by the end of the year, only that there will not be enough time to also have it approved by parliament, and the approval will therefore be postponed to the beginning of the new year.

The failure to approve the finance law is due to a 17 billion euro hole in the coverage for the measures that the government wanted to implement next year. In other words, the governing parties had to decide what to cut to spend 17 billion less, but they haven’t succeeded yet.

The coalition supporting the German government is made up of three main parties: the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Chancellor Scholz, the Liberal Party of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and the Greens of Economy Minister Robert Habeck. The three parties often have different and conflicting priorities, which was shown well on this occasion: the Greens and the Social Democrats for example would not want to give up subsidies to encourage the transition towards renewable energy and for the construction of microchip and battery factories in Germany; the liberals, on the other hand, are not convinced of these investments and would give up making them without major problems.

The crisis began in November, when the German Constitutional Court, responding to a lawsuit brought by the centre-right opposition, declared that the budget for 2023 and 2024 was illegal because it violated a German law that prevents the state from getting into debt beyond a certain limit. The Court essentially said that the government had approved large investment plans (mainly linked to energy transition and technological development) illegitimately using emergency funds that had not been spent during the period of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Constitutional Court ruling had therefore opened a budget hole of 45 billion euros for 2023 and 17 billion for 2024, creating enormous problems within the government, which had set to work to find a solution. The 45 billion hole was covered almost immediately, establishing that 2023 should also be considered an emergency year, and that it was therefore legitimate to use emergency funds. For the 2024 hole, the 17 billion euro one, the liberal Lindner had instead refused to do the same thing, arguing that there were not enough justifications to also indicate 2024 as an emergency year: so the government suddenly found itself with 17 billion euros to be cut from the finance company.

In absolute terms there wouldn’t be many, given that the German annual budget is around 450 billion euros. However, those 17 billion concerned some investment plans that the government considers strategic, such as those for the energy transition, and giving them up is therefore rather problematic.

After the criticism received in the last days of discussions, the members of the majority tried to minimize the conflicts within the coalition and the effects of the postponement of the finance law to next year. Lindner, for example, said that “this is not a crisis”, and added that he understood that “the coalition allies have very ambitious programs”. The Finance Minister also said that an agreement in principle between the parties will be reached within a few days.

If an agreement were to be missing for much longer, the government’s stability would be truly at risk in 2024. Not reaching him completely would mean causing him to fall: a possibility that is not in the interests of any of the three allies.

