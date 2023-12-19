loading…

Germany will permanently deploy 4,800 troops to Lithuania, a NATO country close to Russia. This would be a first for Germany since World War II. Photo/REUTERS

VILNIUS – German will deploy some 4,800 troops permanently to Lithuania, the neighboring Baltic state Russia. The deployment of troops abroad will be Berlin's first since World War II.

The plan to deploy thousands of troops is the result of a new agreement between Germany and Lithuania, both of which are NATO allies.

The announcement about the agreement was made on Monday in Lithuania, where Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The two outlined a multi-year “Roadmap Action Plan” that called for some 4,800 German troops to be permanently deployed. Both officials called the move a historic moment not only for their countries but also for NATO.

German troops, including those with families, will be based in the Lithuanian cities of Kaunas and Vilnius starting in 2024, with the bulk of troops deployed in 2025 and 2026 and full operational capability expected in 2027.

In turn, Lithuania had committed to providing all the civil and military infrastructure that German troops needed.

The agreement was initially announced in June, but no timeline was given at the time.

“Germany's commitment to permanently station the brigade in Lithuania is a historic step for Germany and Lithuania,” Anusauskas said on Monday, according to a local Defense Ministry press release, as quoted by Newsweek, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

“We are moving into a deeper page of strategic partnerships.”