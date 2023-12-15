Germany wants to go hand in hand with the Netherlands in the European semiconductor industry. Dutch lithography equipment manufacturer ASML is the jewel in Europe's crown if we stick to the integrated circuit industry, and Germany is determined to establish itself as the European bastion of chip manufacturing. The economic crisis in which this Central European country is immersed has cast doubts about its current capacity to assume the investments that it must necessarily undertake.

Michael Kellner, the Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, has come to the fore with the aim of calming things down and clearing up the doubts hanging over the German Government. “The investments required by the transformation projects are guaranteed. With these funds we will ensure our future economic capacity. This strategy will benefit the entire country, all people, especially the middle class,” declared Kellner.

The German Government is finalizing negotiations with several semiconductor manufacturers with the aim of launching several cutting-edge integrated circuit manufacturing plants within its borders, but two of these projects shine brighter than the others: those of Intel and TSMC. The German Administration has confirmed that it will dedicate 22 billion dollars to the delivery of direct incentives to chip manufacturers, but the final approval of this budget by the Federal Government has been delayed and suspicions have begun to grow.

Intel and TSMC plants will move forward

Michael Kellner has not been the only member of the German Government who has been forced to come forward. Carsten Schneider, who is East Germany's Minister for Equal Living Conditions, has tried to calm things down: “The chancellor has committed to moving forward with both the Intel factory in Magdeburg and the TSMC factory in Dresden.” There is no doubt that this promise is a true declaration of intent.

The budgets of the Magdeburg factory caused certain tensions between the German Government and Intel spokespersons in the middle of this year.

Finally, the factory that Intel will build in Magdeburg will cost 30,000 million euros and will receive a subsidy of 10,000 million. These budgets caused certain tensions between the German Government and Intel spokespersons in the middle of this year because initially this plant It was going to cost 17,000 million euros and the subsidies would amount to 6.8 billion. In fact, in May several German media predicted that the plant was in serious danger. But no, it seems that the waters have returned to normal. At least, as we have just seen, the German Government is making an effort to convey confidence.

The TSMC factory that will be located in Dresden will presumably cost 10 billion euros, and spokespeople for this Taiwanese company aim to obtain a subsidy of 50% of the total cost. The Japanese Government has accepted the conditions of this company, which together with its good harmony with the directors of TSMC has caused them to together be planning the development of no less than three plants on Japanese soil. Germany will have no choice but to match Japan's offer, and the clues that the federal government has just given us invite us to accept that the negotiation with TSMC will go ahead.

