The tide is also turning in Germany. Subsidies for electric cars are coming to an end earlier than planned.

The world and Europe in particular are slowly being presented with the bill for living on the money for years. The money presses have been open at full capacity in recent years. On the one hand, to make the Corona crisis hit a little softer. But also to finance high-flying climate funds. And of course, to maintain the status quo. After all, if you really let a crisis hit you hard, you never know which new trends will take over.

KTF

But what you know when you live excessively is that sooner or later, you will be presented with the bill. Jan Modaal is already feeling this strongly in the form of inflation. But traditional budget deficits are also included. Germany is now also struggling. And that is reflected in policy. Both the 'normal' budget and the 'Climate and Transition Fund' (KTF) are being cut back. Despite all the great plans, the subsidy for electric cars will therefore be phased out earlier than planned in Die Heimat.

Ending

The original intention was to use this fund to stimulate the switch to EVs until the end of 2024. But some programs from the KTF are now ending 'earlier than expected'. And this also includes the subsidy on electric cars, according to the German Ministry of Economic Affairs. Existing applications are still being processed. Then it's Schluß.

The Dude

Market analyst Ferdinand Dudenhöffer expects that this means that as many as 200,000 fewer EVs will be sold in Germany next year. That is about half of the entire Dutch market for new cars these days. According to the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), 470,000 new EVs have been sold in Germany this year through November. That is 18 percent of the total car market. But Dudenhöffer says:

Without the subsidy, they are significantly too expensive for new car buyers. The lower premium and the end of commercial financing have already halted the advance of e-mobility. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, from the family of The Dude

EV Subsidies in Germany

That's how it is. In 2016, the German government decided on a purchase bonus to stimulate the sale of electric cars. But at the beginning of this year, the premium for purely electric vehicles was already cut. Plug-in hybrids have no longer received government support since the beginning of the year. And since September, only private individuals can rely on government financing. For commercially used cars, this is no longer available. According to Dudenhöffer, this has already had a significant impact and in his view it will only continue.

Car top

At the end of November, the car industry came together for a 'car summit' with Bundeskansler Olaf Scholz (SPD). According to insiders, there was agreement that the purchase costs of electric cars must be reduced to promote the expansion of e-mobility. Already during the meeting, many in the business community warned that it was unlikely that the government's goal would be achieved.

Goals not achieved

There should be 15 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. According to industry information, the number of pure electric cars was about 1.3 million at the beginning of November. Sales of EVs would therefore have to increase significantly in the coming years to achieve the target. But now the number is expected to drop sharply sooner. The German ANWB (ADAC) also expects a collapse of the EV market. The cars are simply too expensive for Otto Normalverbraucher:

The immediate withdrawal of the environmental bonus will slow down electromobility, because many people can no longer afford an electric car. Ulrich Lange, ADAC honcho

Whose deed.

