Germany has stopped granting purchase aid for electric cars overnight. The country in Europe where the most cars of this type are sold eliminates all types of subsidies to the purchase, as a consequence of tough political negotiations and the intermediation of the courts. It remains to be seen what the market reaction will be now.

Although Germany planned for 2024 to be the last year of aid for the purchase of electric cars, everything has been brought forward suddenly. With hardly any time to react, the German Government has announced that December 17 was the last day to submit applications that entitle you to aid to purchase an electric vehicle.

That is to say, whoever last week would have agreed that today he would sign the purchase of an electric car has found himself with the unpleasant news that he will not receive aid that contemplated the acquisition of cars of up to 65,000 euros. And the fact is that, in 2024, the purchase of an electric car in Germany was going to be reduced but would contemplate a contribution of 4,500 euros for cars up to 40,000 euros and 3,000 euros for vehicles with prices between 40,000 and 65,000 euros.

To this aid we must add that the manufacturer was obliged to collaborate in the subsidy. For cars up to 40,000 euros they had to reduce the price to the customer by 2,250 euros, so the savings reached a maximum of 6.750 euros. For the upper step, the discount had to be 1,500 euros, leaving the final aid at 4,500 euros.

The trigger for the immediate end of aid has been the negotiation to move forward the country's budgets. The Constitutional Court of Germany has prevented, through a ruling, the transfer of funds, which were originally allocated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, to an allocation for the energy transition.

This has led to the withdrawal of 60,000 million euros of the Climate and Transformation Fund. Without this money available, the Government has decided to immediately stop aid, as they assure that there is not enough money to continue accepting applications. Now, the budget for this Fund must be redesigned but it will have much less money.

Unexpected consequences

As expected, the Government's decision has raised criticism of a good part of the sector. Manufacturer associations point out that this is very bad news for the sector, calling the movement a “wrong decision”, alleging that in times of crisis it is even more complicated for the consumer to access the electric car.

From the ADAC association, which collects the interests of drivers, they point out that small and mid-range cars will be the ones that will suffer the most with the cut in subsidies. They also note that since 2016 the purchase of 2.23 million vehicles has been subsidized, of which 1.43 million cars were completely electric.

Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, an automotive expert, has predicted for the Handelsblatt “a slowdown in electromobility”, leaving no closure between 90,000 and 200,000 purchases of electric cars next year. Between January and November, they point out in the article, 470,000 electric vehicles were registered. It was expected that the figures, which already represent a market share close to 20%, could increase in 2024, given the scheduled end of aid.

Carina Konrad, vice president of the FDP parliamentary group, however, has issued a clear ruling on the end of subsidies for the purchase of electric cars: “We should direct our resources to areas that strengthen our economy and reduce the burden on the working population and the industry, rather than giving privileges to individual car buyers.

The news comes in a delicate moment for the European manufacturer. In 2022, Tesla was the firm that placed the most electric cars in its market, with the Model Y and Model 3 leading the sales list. This year, however, Volkswagen had managed to get very close to Elon Musk's, with the ID.4 and ID.5. Despite this, they were still behind.

Until now, Tesla has always boasted that it can continue to narrow the profit margins on its cars, favoring volume sales. However, Volkswagen is in a very delicate situation and has stopped some assembly lines to adjust production to the current demand for electric vehicles.

And to this we must add the continuous landing of Chinese manufacturers. These companies have not yet managed to gain a foothold in the german market But they have made it clear that they can sell their vehicles at a significantly lower price than their rivals. In the absence of definitive decisions by the European Union, these manufacturers may find the context conducive to doing damage in the low and medium range.

It remains to be seen how the market reacts to the immediate withdrawal of aid. At the moment, whoever had the papers already signed will receive the financing but whoever had the purchase agreed upon, without having signed, last Friday, has encountered the government's refusal this weekend.

In Xataka | Europe has made all the decisions so that the Chinese electric car succeeds. And now he doesn't know how to stop it

Photo | Volkswagen