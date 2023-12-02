Suara.com – The 2023 U-17 World Cup event in Indonesia has finished as the German U-17 National Team won over the French U-17 National Team via penalty shootout in the final match at the Manahan Stadium, Solo. FIFA also gave individual and team awards to the best players and teams in this tournament, Saturday (2/12) evening.

After three weeks of being held, this tournament closed at Manahan Stadium, Saturday (2/12/2023) evening. The German U-17 national team managed to emerge as champions after beating the French U-17 national team on penalties with a score of 4-3, ending in normal time with a score of 2-2.

After the match, FIFA gave a number of awards to individuals and teams who performed exceptionally in the Indonesian U-17 World Cup tournament.

The first award given in this tournament is the FIFA Fair Play Award.

This award is given to the team that upholds the spirit of fair play in this tournament. The indicator used is the number of cards obtained. The England U-17 national team was named the winner of the fair play award.

Meanwhile, the Golden Shoe title for top scorer, aka top scorer, at the 2023 U-17 World Cup was stolen by Argentina U-17 National Team striker, Agustin Ruberto, who scored a total of eight goals throughout the tournament.

The next award was the Gold Glove award. This award is given to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets.

France U-17 National Team goalkeeper, Paul Argney, won the award. The goalkeeper does have an impressive record throughout the tournament.

Until yesterday’s quarter-finals, the net had never been broken at all. He only conceded for the first time against Mali in the semifinals. With five clean sheets, Argney was named the best goalkeeper in this tournament.

So, the award that can be said to be the most prestigious, namely the Golden Ball for the best player at the 2023 U-17 World Cup, went to the German U-17 National Team star, Paris Brunner.

This young Borussia Dortmund star is indeed an important actor in the young squad of the Panzer team – nicknamed the German National Team – which emerged as champions of the Indonesian U-17 World Cup.

Brunner scored a total of five goals throughout the tournament, including one goal via the penalty spot in normal time in the final match against France today.

Following is the complete list of awards for the 2023 U-17 World Cup:

Fair Play Awards: England U-17 National Team

Bronze Shoe: Claudio Echeverri (Argentina)

Silver Shoe: Ibrahim Diarra (Mali)

Golden Boot: Agustin Ruberto (Argentina)

Golden Gloves: Paul Argney (France)

Bronze Ball: Mathis Amagou (France)

Silver Ball: Hamidou Makalou(Mali)

Golden Ball: Paris Brunner (Germany)

Bronze Medal: Mali U-17 National Team

Silver Medal: French U-17 National Team

Gold Medal/Champion: German U-17 National Team