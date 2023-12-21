Two problems, one solution. Germany has a Solomonic decision to dispatch in one fell swoop two challenges that were posed to it in environmental and energy matters: what to do with the land once dedicated to mining extraction? And where to fix the photovoltaic farms that help the country in its transition towards a more sustainable and respectful energy model, a challenge that has already led the sector to look at seas and lakes?

Their response, in Branderburg, is to kill both birds with one stone and take advantage of an old mine to fix panels.

Trina Solar and GP Joule completed a 170 MW photovoltaic system in Klettwitz last year. After a first section of 90 megawatts, they added a second stage of 163,000 bifacial modules that offer a total power of 80 MW, according to PV-Magazine. In the first phase, around 183,000 had already been used.

The facility is also part of the Lusatia energy park, which with a global power of 300 MW will stand out as one of the largest photovoltaic systems of open space in the country.

A second life for the land

Those responsible for it expect that the system will provide 173,000 megawatt hours per year and save tens of thousands of tons of CO2.

The data is striking, but beyond what they promise or their final balance, what is really interesting about Klettwitz—both the first phase to the north and the second, to the south—is where it is located: the land of an old lignite mine open pit in Schipkau, Brandenburg. The farm remained operational until 2018 and will now be converted into a large solar farm. Instead of extracting fossil fuel from the earth, it will be dedicated to generating photovoltaic energy.

“Efficient projects like this one, here in Klettwitz, are innovative for the energy transition and climate protection,” highlights Meik Gessner, director of the GP Joule firm.

The company also highlights the weight of the 300 MW Lusatia energy park, which it claims is one of the largest independent photovoltaic plants in Germany and an “essential element of structural change” in the region. “Compared to the brown coal previously mined in Klettwitz, the park saves around 57,000 tons of CO2 per year,” he emphasizes.

Part of the solar energy from the Lusatia Energy Park will also be used for the production of hydrogen. At the beginning of next year, those responsible also want to start building a service station that can supply cars, trucks and buses.

Klettwitz is not the only case in which Germany has chosen to kill two birds with one stone and reuse old mines for the generation of solar energy. In the middle of the year, work on the Energiepark Witzniz began in Saxony, a huge solar park with around 1.1 million modules photovoltaic that will extend over 500 hectares, in addition to another 150 designed as compensation areas. The complex will be deployed at Witzniz II, an old open-pit lignite mine located approximately 30 kilometers from Leipzig.





Beyond Germany, other countries have also seen the opportunity that may represent the ancient sites. It happens right here, in Spain, where Enel Green Power Spain, a subsidiary of Endesa, has proposed building two solar plants on part of the land of the former Emma de Encasur Mine, in the surroundings of Puertollano. Its facilities will increase from 71 MW.

In 2021, La Nueva España also advanced the plans of the Valencian Ingesanc Energy to promote a solar park in a former open-pit mining operation, specifically on 100 of the 486 hectares of land in Cerredo, in the Asturian town of Degaña.

Images | GP Joule 1 and 2

*An earlier version of this article was published in December 2022