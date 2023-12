Suara.com – German national team footballers and team officials lifted the 2023 U-17 World Cup championship trophy after defeating the French national team in the final match at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Central Java, Saturday (2/12/2023).

The Panzer Team managed to beat the French National Team through a penalty shootout with a final score of 4-3, where previously the two teams drew 2-2 in normal time. (ANTARA FOTO/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/aww)