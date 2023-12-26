The AI ​​boom is putting many people's jobs at risk.

Geralt of Rivia is the protagonist of The Witcher saga.

As the years and even days go by, technology continues to evolve. On this occasion we come to talk to you about the AI ​​boom, which has many actors worried. The person in charge of offering his point of view has been Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt of Rivia in the installments of The Witcher developed by CD Projekt RED. On this occasion, the concern comes because companies are beginning to use this technology to replace voice actors.

It is something that was seen coming over time. In fact, the use of AI in both the voice and image of actors was a key point for the famous Hollywood strike that took place this year. On this occasion, Doug Cockle has spoken about how little he likes this practice. He even seems like something it's not ethicalsince companies use real voices, digitize them and make dialogues that the real person has never said.

This is what many actors think about AI

This information was given by the actor who voices Geralt of Rivia in an interview for IGN. There he has spoken about everything and of course, absolutely nothing has been kept quiet. If you want to know some of his words, pay attention because just below these lines we bring you everything he has said. Apparently, there are many voice actors who are dissatisfied with this company practice.

AI is inevitable and developers will use it. We're not 100% sure what that means exactly. They're already doing it in various ways, filling in the background, NPC voices and things like that, which is unfortunate because those voices were all human beings at some point, and all the voices are inspired by human beings. So they took someone's voice, put it in their database, digitized it, and are using it to say things the individual never said. There is something unethical about that and that is why there is a lot of debate.

While you may think that the use of AI in voices is far from real, you are completely wrong. In fact, the free-to-play hit The Finals features a mix of real and AI generated voice. It seems that things are escalating really quickly, we will have to stay tuned to see how this evolves, but what is clear is that for now there seems to be no way to stop the AI ​​phenomenon.

Meanwhile, The Witcher 4 is also in development and apart from the fact that many people may think that they will find themselves facing a case like Cyberpunk 2077, a game which had a worse than expected launch on consoles, the developer has explained the differences between the development of these two games. It seems that The Witcher 4 will continue with the same affection that the third installment showedwhich will even have official mod support on PC.

