A few days ago we shared the news with you that the director of the next The Witcher game, Sebastian Kalemba, would have hinted that Geralt of Rivia would once again be the protagonist of the new installment. Let us remember that his voice actor, Doug Cockle, commented that the focus would not be on his character and that he did not know anything about how the project was going, so many are wondering if he will even appear as a secondary character.

In an interview with the Italian outlet, Lega Nerd, Kalemba spoke that they aim to surpass what was achieved with The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt and that they hoped to not only satisfy old fans, but also attract a new one. public. During that part of the interview, the director said: “I think it will be an excellent starting point for many players, without forgetting the lifelong fans who want to continue Geralt’s adventures.” Given these words, many fans and specialized media interpreted that the witcher would return as our main character.

However, that was not what he was referring to, since the Polish media Gry-Online consulted CD Projekt RED itself about these statements and the studio responded:

“The interview was originally done in English and was later translated into Italian, which may lead to some inaccuracies. In the quote quoted, Sebastian Kalemba said that the new saga will be aimed at both new players who have not played the previous installments and for die-hard fans of Geralt’s adventures, as they usually refer to The Witcher saga. That is to say, for CD Projekt RED the term “the adventures of Geralt” is a synonym for referring to the franchise and does not confirm that said character will return for the new trilogy.

We still have to see an official confirmation about the plans for this fourth part, which at the moment has the name “Project Polaris” and already has 300 developers from the studio working on it after the launch of the latest expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty.

The first The Witcher, which will receive a remake in the future

In addition, let’s not forget that a remake of the first The Witcher video game (which has the code name “Canis Majoris”) is also in development, which was released in 2007 only for PC users and has never been re-released for other platforms, but this would come out after they complete this new chapter of the saga based on the books by writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

