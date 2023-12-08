PureArts has released a very limited figure of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher full of details, but for a very high price

Are you a true fan of “The Witcher”? If so, you cannot miss the opportunity to obtain one of the most impressive collector’s pieces on the market. The new one 1/2 scale statue of Geralt of Rivia from the Prestige line by PureArtsLimited is a true masterpiece that takes collecting to another level.

This figure is not just a collectible, it is an authentic artistic representation of Geralt, the famous White Wolf from “The Witcher” saga. Priced at €3,500, this 1/2 scale statue captures the essence of the witcher in an imposing and detailed pose.

Product Highlights:

Body of Polyresin: The main structure of the statue is made of polyresin, guaranteeing solidity and detail in the figure.

Detailed Replica: Geralt is presented holding the decapitated head of a demon, showing the rawness and bravery of the character.

Armor of Kaer Morhen: Customized and made with premium leather, real metal and genuine steel mesh, reflecting the authenticity of the in-game outfit.

Realistic Silicone Skin: A touch of realism that makes the figure come to life.

Individually Inserted Hair and Facial Hair: Each hair has been meticulously placed, adding a surprising level of detail.

Glass Eyes: To give it a penetrating and realistic look.

Removable Cape: Allowing you to customize the presentation of the figure.

Product Details

This statue is not only impressive for its design and quality, but also for its exclusivity. With a limited edition of 500 units, this collector’s item is an item that not many will be able to boast of having. In addition, it is officially licensed by CD PROJEKT RED, which ensures its authenticity and connection to the “The Witcher” universe.

Technical Specifications:

License: CD PROJECT RED.

Scale: 1/2.

Materials: Polyresin, Silicone, Leather, Metal and additional textiles.

Limited edition: 500 units.

Estimated Shipment Date: First quarter of 2025.

Availability: Worldwide.

Payment Plan Available: Facilitating the acquisition for interested parties.

An investment in art and passion

Acquiring this statue is not just buying an object, it is investing in a piece of art that captures the essence of one of the most iconic characters in geek culture. This figure is ideal for the most demanding collectors and for those who want to have a piece of “The Witcher” history in their home.

In summary, The 1/2 scale statue of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a testament to the artistry and passion that PureArtsLimited has put in its Prestige line. With unmatched quality and impressive attention to detail, this piece is a must-have for any collector and fan of “The Witcher” universe.

“The Witcher” is a fascinating saga that has won the hearts of millions around the world. Originating from the pen of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the book series tells the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher with supernatural abilities destined to hunt monsters. This universe expands into a rich tapestry of dark fantasy, interweaving magic, politics, and complex moral conflicts. Witches, raised and trained from childhoodare central figures in this world, where humans, elves, dwarves and other mythical creatures coexist.

The popularity of the books led to the creation of a successful video game series by CD Projekt Red, catapulting the saga to international fame. Each game, especially “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” is acclaimed for its deep narrative, open world, and memorable characters.. The universe of “The Witcher” has also been adapted into a television series, further expanding its legacy in pop culture.