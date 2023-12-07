HBO

The House of the Dragon is moving towards the premiere of its second season, but George RR Martin has surprised everyone with his latest official revelation.

George RR Martin has issued a surprising statement about The House of the Dragon. The American writer has shared news about the HBO television series on his blog. For example, he has revealed that the third and fourth seasons are already being planned, even though the second has not yet been released. This has surprised all fans, since it had not been officially confirmed that they were in development. We didn’t even know how many seasons it was going to have.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, George RR Martin spent time on the set of House of the Dragon. And he had work sessions with showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing team, discussing the future of the series. The Game of Thrones author expressed his “excitement” and “surprise at the sets at Leavesden Studios,” describing the Red Keep and Dragonstone as “impressive” and “realistic,” exceeding his expectations.

The future of the HBO series is more than assured

The highlight of their trip was see previews of the first episodes of the second season of The House of the Dragon. George RR Martin described them as “shocking, emotional and dark.” Despite being a work based on his own creation, the American writer praised “the quality of the episodes,” stating that “they could move the public.”

George RR Martin also mentioned that his discussion time for plan future seasons of House of the Dragon was “brief” and that “there is a lot of ground to cover in the story,” making it clear that even “two days were not enough to address all the necessary aspects.”

It is expected premiere of the second season for summer 2024. And, although there is no official confirmation of the next seasons as George RR Martin has indicated, planning is already underway. That’s what fuels expectations about the future of House of the Dragon on HBO.

