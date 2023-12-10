Season 2 of The House of the Dragon will have the best scenarios in the franchise, the author confirms.

The House of the Dragon has many aspects that complement Game of Thrones

Join the conversation

George RR Martin is one of the most famous and successful writers in the world, thanks to his epic fantasy saga A Song of Ice and Fire, which has sold more than 90 million copies. His best-known work is Game of Thrones, the HBO series that became a global phenomenon and won dozens of Emmy awards and Golden Globes due to the great impact it had at the time. This time, the same thing has happened with House of the Dragon or La Casa del Dragón, a prequel that is positioned many years before the events of Game of Thrones and it is gaining a lot of popularity.

Martin himself has revealed on his blog that the second season of House of the Dragon It will be a surprise for fans, as it will be one of the darkest parts of history. Furthermore, he has explained the reasons why The House of the Dragon has surpassed Game of Thrones in some of its aspects. Next, we show you everything what the famous writer has revealed and why this long-awaited continuation of The House of the Dragon will be so important.

The House of the Dragon sets far surpass those of Game of Thrones

The trailer for the second season of House of the Dragon has generated some Game of Thrones theories that they have excited the followersbut beyond that, it has also drawn attention to the upcoming events that are yet to come and the special effects that viewers expect by the producers of the series.

Be that as it may, the most interesting thing is what George RR Martin has said about the series on his personal blog Not A Blog, where he usually shares his opinions and news about your projects. Well, the writer has revealed that he visited the Leavesden studios in London, where filming is taking place. the settings of King’s Landing and Dragonstone, the two most important Targaryen strongholds. Here it mentions that I have never seen anything so amazing before and that even surpasses what was done with the Game of Thrones series at the time.

“I’ve visited the Game of Thrones film sets in Belfast, Scotland, Morocco and Malta. Those were incredible too. But nothing I’ve seen can compare to the Red Keep and Dragonstone sets they built at Leavesden Studios in London. HUGE , impressive and so damn real that I felt like I had stepped through a time portal to medieval Westeros. I love castles and have visited dozens of real medieval castles, keeps and towers in my time, and none of the real castles I have seen can be compared to it… or a torch… to our Red Keep.” – George R.R. Martin.

Martin also spoke about the work of the writers, led by Ryan Condal, the showrunner of House of the Dragon. In fact, he claims that he spent two days locked up with them discussing possible stories for seasons 3 and 4, indicating that it could be a longer series than we thought.

“I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his team of writers (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon. They were lively and fun discussions, and “We did a good job…although two days weren’t enough. There’s so much ground to cover that I’m not sure twenty days would have been enough.” – George R.R. Martin.

Another important detail that has been mentioned is that you already saw the first two episodes of season 2 and that they have seemed incredible because of how heartbreaking they can be, although it seems that there is still quite a bit left for the editing process to finish.

“Ryan gave me the first two episodes of House of the Dragon, season two. (Rough cuts, of course). Of course, I’m not objective when I talk about something based on my own work… but I have to say that I thought both episodes were great. (And they’re not finished yet.) Dark, yes. Very dark. They might make you cry. (I didn’t cry, but one of my friends did.) Powerful, emotional, heartbreaking, heartbreaking” . – George R.R. Martin.

Considering all this, it seems that both the plot twists, the settings and the effects that will come with this new season from The House of the Dragon promise to be something unforgettable that all fans will appreciate and that the story is just beginning.

Join the conversation