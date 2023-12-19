George Clooney is blunt about his return as Batman in the DCEU.

Since it was announced The Flash movie, Warner Bros. He assured that this was going to be the turning point that would catapult the DCEU to the top. In the end, The Flash didn't run enough, with mixed reviews and a more than questionable box office performance. However, the studio did everything possible to make it a good production, with numerous cameos from DC. Michael Keaton y Michael Shannon They resumed their roles as Batman and the General Zod. On the other hand, Nicolas Cage made his long-awaited debut as Superman. As if that were not enough, The end of The Flash showed George Clooney getting out of the car, instead of Ben Affleck's version of Batman.

George Clooney is blunt about his return as Batman in the DCEU

This left the public with a handful of reactions of all kindswondering whether to see him again George Clooney as Batman it's a posibility. The actor was quite blunt when saying that “there weren't enough drugs in the world to come back.” George Clooney said there was a lot of expectation among his followers for him to dress up as the bat again. Gotham and had no choice but to appear in the production. He also joked about the absence of his highly controversial Batman suit:

I actually said, “Where are my nipple suits?” And they said, “Can we do it without him?” So I assumed that It wasn't my Batman..

The iconic Batman suit interpreted by George Clooney It has an incredible design, which will go down in history as one of the most questionable costumes of all time in the world of superheroes.

Con James Gunn y Peter Safran assuming the future of the DCEU, there is a strong possibility that the public will never know what happens to the Barry Allen by Ezra Miller. They have become the last great hope of a DCEUwhich didn't even have the moment to crash because it didn't have its chance to take off.

