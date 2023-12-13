George Clooney (cordonpress)

Actor George Clooney had a surprise participation in the film The Flash (2023) and now reveals whether he will reprise the role.

George Clooney starred in the film Batman and Robin (1997) which is probably one of the worst of the character. However, he reprized the role of Bruce Wayne in The Flash, so many fans are wondering if he will return in any new DC Comics installment.

Warning SPOILERS. It must be remembered that in the movie The Flash, the protagonist Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels to the past to prevent the death of his mother, which alters the present. But also, he is trapped in the time when he received the powers and the fearsome General Zod attacks the Earth. Therefore, he must redo everything he has caused and restore the present. But since there is some small change, the Batman of that moment ends up being George Clooney's version, instead of Ben Affleck.

Will all this have any impact on the next installments?

In a recent interview on THR, George Clooney was asked if he will reprise the role and he responded: “Oh, yes. Somehow there weren't many requests for me to reprise my role as Batman. I do not know why”.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said: “My son is in love with Batman. TRUE? He is in love with Batman. The only thing he talks about is Batman. And I say to him: Do you know that I was Batman? And he says: Yes, not anymore. He has no idea how right he is.”

“How do you tell Batman, your six-year-old son, that he had nipples?”

So, from George Clooney's words we can deduce that he will not return as Batman. However, the character will have two different versions in the cinema, since Robert Pattinson will repeat in The Batman 2 and they will also make the film The Brave and the Bold where it has been rumored that Bruce Wayne will have to train his son Damian Wayne to be the new Robin.

