Genshin Impact introduces its new character, Xianyun, a new companion who looks suspiciously like Bayonetta.

Hoyoverse has presented several of the new characters of the more than popular Genshin Impact. The online role-playing game from the Asian company, available for free on all platforms and with a version for Nintendo Switch announced that never arrives, is giving a lot of talk for its new character. Xianyun has been presented to the world as new Genshin Impact characterand it looks very similar to Bayonetta.

The Umbra Witch It has become a trend in recent hours, due to the number of players who have seen the connection in its design. Known as The Emissary CraneXianyun habita en la Liyue region and it is surprisingly powerful, according to the description offered by those responsible for the game. Her inspiration is more than obvious, as you can see below:

#GenshinImpact “A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it’s Cloud— I mean, #Xianyun. Don’t be fooled by her usual manner… She’s someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I’m sure she’d be willing to help.”… pic.twitter.com/ZBLl5Zpr5v — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 18, 2023

The resemblance is too much to be a coincidence. What is unknown is whether this is a frustrated collaboration, a tribute or a possible plagiarism to the PlatinumGames character. Given the origin of Genshin Impact, which many accused of copying Zelda Breath of the Wild, any theory can be equally valid.

It is curious that, now that Bayonetta's father is leaving PlatinumGames, a new Genshin Impact character appears that looks so similar to the Umbra Witch. Could it all be a coincidence? And even better. When is Genshin Impact coming out on Switch?

Zelda VS Genshin Impact: comparison on Nintendo Switch and Android

The arrival of Genshin Impact on PC, PS4 and mobile platforms has shaken up the free video game market, as it offers a gigantic adventure without paying a cent and with great quality. The problem has come when many are discovering the exaggerated similarities with other games, and today we wanted to confront Genshin Impact… Continued

Fuente