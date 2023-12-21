Genshin Impact It usually shares with its community a series of codes periodically that will help us obtain multiple rewards. In fact, the best thing about this is that they come in the form of free codes that we can claim for ourselves for a limited time.

And more so with the arrival of the game version 4.3 which is predicted to be one of the most important. A few days ago we shared a new free code for protogems, and today we share another free code to get materials and rewards without spending anything at all.

He code es:

JB95D2V5XGJ5: This code will give us 20,000 blackberries, 2 of the hero's ingenuity, 5 of the adventurer's experience, 5 rolls and 5 shrimp for food recipes.

The code became active last day December 20, 2023, and is currently valid for a limited time, although we do not know the day on which it will no longer be available. Knowing how codes work HoYoversewe recommend that you redeem it as soon as possible from the game itself, or from the HoYoverse website.

We will have to have an active Genshin Impact account and have the session logged in. These are all the details for the moment.