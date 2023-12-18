After knowing the last reconfirmation of the title for Nintendo Switch last year, we now bring you a new, interesting case that has been published and is related to one of the most anticipated titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Genshin Impact.

Apparently, after the uncertain future that was drawn for the Nintendo Switch recently, we have a new announcement that interests us as much as the list of Genshin Impact codes in December 2023.

Genshin Impact has presented as a playable character the Cloud Preserverpreviously unplayable, as of version 4.4. Its design has generated expectation, especially due to its resemblance to Bayonetta, but its playability has not yet been shown. Gaming, a four-star character, has also been announced.

The Cloud Preserver, known as Xianyun, it's Anemo and it has fans in love. The 4.4 update is expected in five weeks, so we'll stay tuned.

#GenshinImpact “A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it’s Cloud— I mean, #Xianyun. Don’t be fooled by her usual manner… She’s someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I’m sure she’d be willing to help.”… pic.twitter.com/ZBLl5Zpr5v — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 18, 2023

