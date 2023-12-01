Los Genshin Impact codes will help you get Protogems and other free materials with just a few requirements.

HoYoverse has gone all out with the game’s anime, and the community was not far behind with its impressive fanarts. And although 2023 has been full of doubts regarding the fate of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, we do not lose hope and we have a very cheap parody game while we wait.

But in the absence of its launch on the platform, it remains a very popular game on other devices. And that is why fans are always looking for new promotional codes, especially during December 2023.

Free Protogems codes for December 2023 (Limited time)

They constantly arrive new Genshin Impact codes that reward us with tons of free Protogems and other resources. All kinds of surprises may arrive throughout December 2023 with each code.

The game creators usually want to reward the community, and all you will need is to keep an eye out for the codes. Fortunately, here we bring you the list with everything new so you don’t have to worry about searching.

Now that version 4.3 has finally debuted, we have several codes that will accompany us throughout the month. At the moment a new code was shared while two others stopped working:

EA8RWDMBVRTR: 60 Protogems and x5 Adventurer’s Experience 6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Protogems and x5 Adventurer’s Experience

Expired codes:

9A97KJNX2NZ9: 30 Protogems 6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience AS97CE45EUER: 20,000 Moras, 2 Adventurer’s Experience and 2 Fine Refinement Ore GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience 2S84JS839T8R: 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience adventurer HoYoFEST individual code 2023: 20,000 Moras Individual code for the Discord Nitro promo: 60 Protogems, 10 Hero’s Wit, 100,000 Moras, 5 Adventurer’s Sandwich and 5 Sophistication Pack 3BRLL59ZCZKD WA845MQHUHKH ZT8MLL8GCYKM GENSHINGIFT – 50 Protogems and 3 Free Hero Wits RS9MLR5553UH – 30,000 Blackberries, a Crab Shell with Roe, a Berry Mint Drink, and a Mint Jelly NS92PG6DB52M – 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience WTQ2E83WS869 – 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Permanent Genshin Impact Promo Codes

In addition to the free Protogemas codes in Genshin Impact For the month of December 2023, there are some permanent codes that do not change or disappear with each new month.

These can be used especially by new players or those who have not used them before. Not only will they offer you rewards, but it is a great way to learn about the system of Genshin Impact codes receiving some rewards.

These are the permanent codes available in December 2023:

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and x3 Hero’s Ingenuity (Single-use code). SBNBUK67M37Z: 30 Protogems and 5 free Adventurer XP items (Single-use code for new players).

Unfortunately the previous codes “LAQZMTPKNTYH” and “GA9FPD42SJ4V” were removed after the arrival of version 3.7, but you can still get tons of Protogems and other free materials with the Genshin Impact codes current. We’ll be sure to update this page as new codes and more are announced.