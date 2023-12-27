Genoveva Casanova has received a very special visit. This is her ex, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo. An image that, without a doubt, represents a great family union.

It is not the first time that Cayetano Martínez de Irujo visits Genoveva's house and sets off alarms.

On this occasion, the Duchess of Alba's son went accompanied by his daughter to Genoveva Casanova's home to have dinner together on Christmas Eve.

A very significant gesture and a public sign that you have your full support. Although she has preferred not to give statements to the press.

Cayetano Martínez de Irujo has always been an important figure in Genoveva Casanova's life and their relationship is so good that she does not hesitate to come to his defense.

In 'And now Sonsoles' he made it clear that he was against the “savage lynching” that his ex is undergoing.

At this moment we know that Genoveva Casanova is in Madrid, although 'And now Sonsoles' was able to locate her during the Constitution long weekend.

In the words of the collaborator, Pilar Vidal, the businesswoman spent a few days skiing in Andorra with some friends.

Prince Frederick loses the trust of the Danish people

More than 2,500 kilometers away, Frederick from Denmark and Mary Donaldson not only spent Christmas together, but they also wanted to show it to everyone publicly.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have been able to see how they have reappeared on Christmas Eve, holding hands, smiling and more united than ever.

Accompanied by their children, they attend the traditional religious ceremony held in Aarhus Cathedral together.

They then joined Queen Margaret and her four daughters at Marselisborg Castle to enjoy dinner. An image that was repeated on Christmas Day.

The Danish Royal House has shared a video in which we see Prince Frederick of Denmark making a video call to a Danish astronaut.

Some idyllic images in which her children join, but in which Mary Donalson is not present.

Although it seems that tranquility has come to their lives, after the controversy with Genoveva Casanova, not everything is golden.

According to the media Hello!, Frederick from Denmark has lost the trust of the Danes and wants to regain Mary's love.

A survey carried out by a Danish television, only 29% give their vote of confidence in the Prince as the future king and representative of the Danes.

All of them occur despite the fact that Genoveva Casanova herself has denied the existence of a romantic relationship with the monarch.

Will he get the Danes to forgive him?