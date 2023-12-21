The dispute – which also concerns some percentages on the transfers of some old members – has been going on for over two years now, waiting to find an agreement between the parties that satisfies what has been established up to this point in the arbitration

A new chapter has been added to the long ongoing dispute between the new American ownership of Genoa (777) and the outgoing owner, Enrico Preziosi. A rather complex matter, which an arbitration was (and still is) called to resolve, regarding some controversial points of the transfer of quotas which took place over two years ago. For example, regarding the percentages on the transfer of some members that would be due to the old owner, as well as regarding the methods with which Preziosi himself had to leave his place on the Board of Directors some time ago. On this point, the arbitration established that a correct procedure was not followed and Preziosi himself will be entitled to financial compensation. Not only that: on paper the shares of the rossoblù company could be pledged to the latter, even if there is a desire on the part of both parties to reach a solution that satisfies on the one hand the economic requests of Preziosi himself and, on the other hand, it could lead to the matter being definitively closed without further legal consequences.