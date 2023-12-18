The failure to send off Malinovskyi is more serious than the penalty not awarded at the hands of Bani: evaluations underway on Fabbri

Matteo Dalla Vite

December 17 – 10.17am – MILAN

Everyone – social and non-social – wondering: was Bani's obvious touch of the arm on Cambiaso's cross in Genoa-Juventus a clear penalty and therefore worth giving, or a negligible event as Massa defined it in his on-field evaluation? Yes: it was certainly an assignable penalty but not as sunny as others, and this is why the Massa-Fabbri company mistakenly overlooked it. Let's put it this way: 60 yes-40 no penalty, in the sense that the next day's review by the referees considers the Genoa player's arm (evidently wide, and there is no doubt about this) punishable but not for a 100% definable penalty %. This is an extreme case, and naturally the prior deviation of the defender's quadriceps has nothing to do with it (the opening of the arm counts). The 60/40, however, also involves the responsibility of those who were at VAR (Fabbri) and those who directed the match (Massa). In essence, however, it was not a positive refereeing. No. But this does not mean that Rocchi will block Massa, while for Fabbri, well, evaluations are underway.

arm

Having said that the penalty awarded to Juve has no aftermath of uncertainty (27' pt, Martinez on Chiesa), here is the episode from the 8th minute of the second half: cross from the right towards the center of the area – an event which in the event of a penalty would have yellow avoided – and Bani counters with his left leg. The impact causes the ball to rear up on the already wide left-handed arm of the Genoa player who is retracting his hand towards his back (outgoing and not incoming), a journey made slowly which put him in the position of being punishable, precisely because he further increased the volume of the figure. In these cases, the defender is exposed to his responsibilities “when the arm is not a consequence of the body movement, the player assumes the risk”. And the starting position of the limb was evidently open. And here we are at 60-40: if Massa – not in a perfect position – had whistled it, the VAR certainly would not have canceled it because the evidence of the touch and the widened figure are not discussed. But considering the arm that deliberately does not go towards the ball, the carom itself (not decisive, let's be clear), the incorrect assessment was given and which Fabbri (Var) would have endorsed.

Red not relative

A serious error, however, is what happens in the 90th minute: Massa takes a step back to avoid being involved in the trajectory of the ball, he is in vision – at a maximum of two meters – but evidently loses the moment to be able to adequately evaluate the entry by Malinovskyi with exposed studs which could have cost Yildiz's right leg dearly. In this case Fabbri – with Abbattista Avar: remember that the VAR can only intervene for a direct red card – should have called Massa on video because the exposure of the sole on the right side of the Juventus player's leg is a gesture that puts his safety at risk. Errors: the second one (only the yellow card) is certainly more serious than the first one (penalty not given) but it remains a management that has left no one happy.

