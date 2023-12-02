The striker played his last full match two months ago. Without Gudmundsson, he is likely to be used with the Brazilian

Has the King(tegui) returned? It certainly seems so, so much so that the Italian-Argentine’s return from the start is looming tomorrow, perhaps paired with Messias, the other strong piece of the rossoblù summer transfer market held back so far by injuries, the first of which inherited from his previous experience to Milan. Regarding the Italian striker, it is not yet the moment for white smoke, also because in Pegli – dutifully – no one is making any statements, but the signals confirmed by yesterday’s family test (with Retegui on the pitch in the lineup of probable starters) seem unequivocal and should towards the announcement of his return to the center of the rossoblù attack, tomorrow at Ferraris in the championship match against Empoli. This is doubly important news considering that the other offensive jewel – Gudmundsson – remains in the pits and is working towards a return in the next away match in Monza.

He decides

—

Excluding the forty-five minutes against Salernitana on 27 October, Retegui played almost the entirety of his last match on 1 October in Udine, when the discomfort in the collateral of his left knee manifested itself for the first time. No actual injury, neither then nor after the problem flared up at the end of October. However, it was decided in agreement with the player to proceed with a gradual return to the field, not only to prevent new relapses (with Salernitana Retegui had suffered a flare-up of the discomfort in a sudden turn in the area at the moment of hitting the net ), but also to guarantee the Italian-Argentine that psychological tranquility that the problem was really behind him. This is why, in the end, beyond the decisions that the coach and medical staff will make, the last word will be that of the player himself.

Talisman

—

There’s no point, however, in going around it. At Genoa they don’t want to hear about dependence on Mateo, but in the five matches – excluding the Italian Cup – played without him, Genoa have suffered four knockouts, proving that the Italian’s presence is essential in this group. Unfortunately, the positive side of this long stop is that Retegui arrived in Italy in the summer without having taken any holidays, given that he had been playing continuously since last January. This way, he should also have recovered some energy. Now, however, it’s time to accelerate. Gilardino goes ahead with the lights off, awaits today’s finishing before officially pronouncing on the attacker’s return, but he knows well that this central phase of the first round is the one in which his Grifone should put points in the safe in view of a final anything but simple. And so far, not everything has gone right. We need to accelerate, and the return of Retegui, who has also had to miss the last two Azzurri call-ups in these two months, is one of the keys to regaining luster, goals and victories.

Front-wheel drive

—

If everything goes well today, Gilardino could also dare against Andreazzoli’s team, focusing on the Retegui-Messias duo, supported by Malinovskyi behind them, considering that the Ukrainian usually floats between the attacking midfield and attack. The latter, scorer of the provisional one-to-one goal in Frosinone last Sunday, would therefore be the probable replacement for Strootman, who was also knocked out in the last away match at Stirpe (distraction of the hamstring in his right leg) and out of action at least until Christmas. Therefore, a 3-5-2 which could become a 3-4-1-2 in the possession phase, precisely to guarantee the maximum offensive push against an opponent who has the same ranking objectives as the rossoblù, but with a ranking still today more precarious. Today the decision will be made, but the impression is that Mateo is really ready to take Genoa back.

