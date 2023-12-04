If you haven’t had your finger on the pulse of the gaming world since Q*bert: racing game Gran Turismo (for Playstation) years ago called on all car brands to come up with a “Vision Gran Turismo”, a concept car with which gamers can get started. can go in the incredibly popular racing game. Genesis is the last brand to contribute with this X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo. And what money…

Eccentric

First things first, because these “Vision Gran Turismos” never have to go on public roads, designers and engineers are often given carte blanche when designing the cars. You will immediately notice this in this Genesis creation. A megalomaniac long hood, minimalist cabin and eccentric rims with a central nut. If that wasn’t enough, you also get a bright orange paint color.

Genesis calls the result an “anti-wedge design” and says that you should especially look at how the luminous grille continues into the side. Brace yourself, this design trend will probably also come to your BMW and Mercedes in the foreseeable future.

10.000 RPM

Because CO2 emissions are only a vague concept in the digital world, you will not find an electric powertrain under the hood of this Genesis. Or at least, in the form of an electric supercharger and compact electric motor that supports the V6. The result is a system power of 1,071 hp and 1,337 Nm and a rev limiter that only intervenes at 10,000 rpm. Look, try getting that past the EU Commission in the real world.

From January 2024 you will be able to download the Genesis Well, yes!