Generali ready to take over 51% of China Insurance

The dossiers opened by Generali in recent months are progressing towards their complete compilation. According to MF, the company led by Philippe Donnet has made an offer to acquire 51% of China Insurance, currently held by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). This move is in line with Generali's strategy to strengthen its presence in rapidly growing markets. This is the joint venture in the non-life sector, established in 2007 by Generali together with the Chinese public oil giant, in order to enter the second largest non-life market in the world, a sector showing double-digit growth.



By December 28th or 29th, CNPC should conclude the auction and open the bids to evaluate how many and which participants actually took part in the competition started last November, under the supervision of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. If the offer from Trieste were to be the only one, the assignment could be concluded within about ten days. However, it is important to note that completion of the transaction will require approval from the regulatory authorities involved. In the event that there are several suitors, the procedure provides for a final auction within 30 days of verification of compliance with the requirements of each offer. In Trieste, attention is focused on the amount of the proposal to acquire a group which, in 2022, generated only 167 million euros in revenues, but which operates in a market with enormous potential.

Generali also has a joint venture with the Chinese energy giant since 2002, called Generali China Life Insurance, with a turnover of 3.2 billion euros in the life sector. In the first quarter of 2024, European Antitrust approval is expected for the acquisition (from Liberty Mutual) of Liberty Seguros, a €2.3 billion transaction completed by Donnet in June. This acquisition has allowed Generali to acquire a premium portfolio of over 1.2 billion euros in Spain, Portugal and Ireland.

The dossier, which was presented in Brussels at the beginning of December, is currently being examined by officials. Meanwhile, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the BaFin (German Consob) and the local antitrust authorities, Generali has completed the sale of Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse (Gdpk) to Frankfurter Leben (Fosun International) in Germany, an operation already signed in May. The company announced that, after taxes, this sale will generate 300 million in profit at a consolidated level, with a positive impact on the fourth quarter and a neutral impact on normalized net profit. The transaction will increase the Solvency Ratio in Germany by approximately 10 percentage points and by one percentage point Solvency II of the group.

