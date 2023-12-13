Compare the interiors of cars from 2023 to those of a few years ago and see how much technology has changed. Physical buttons become swipe particles and the radio is DAB+ instead of AM or FM. The infotainment also changes to standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But not with GM cars. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are unsafe according to the company.

As of the Chevrolet Blazer EV you see above, GM is banning the Apple and Android systems. General Motors previously gave another reason why the systems are not in the cars. The group believes that navigation systems in EVs should be linked to the car. This way, the EV can choose a suitable charging moment and preheat the battery to speed up the charging process.

Why does GM consider Apple CarPlay and Android Auto unsafe?

The person in charge of infotainment at Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac is Tim Babbitt. He explains a Motortrend what makes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so unsafe. According to Babbitt, drivers are more likely to be distracted by CarPlay and Auto. That's because of that thing you may be holding in your hand right now: a smartphone.

Babbitt sees that Carplay and Auto are having problems connecting. Once a connection is established, it is not always stable. He also believes that the systems take a long time to load and respond slowly. These problems make drivers more likely to reach for their phone. The driver then no longer focuses on the traffic. This eliminates the idea of ​​sharing your phone's screen with infotainment, Babbitt believes.

An additional disadvantage for car manufacturers: customers blame the car, while car manufacturers sometimes cannot do anything about the problem. It's all in the Android and Apple systems. According to Babbitt, drivers are less likely to pick up their phone with built-in systems. This statement has not yet been investigated by GM, but the company does have an idea of ​​the research results.

So what does GM use?

Instead of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, General Motors uses its own 'Ultifi' system. This includes Google apps, such as Maps for navigation and Assistant for speech recognition. Handy, because people know it and you don't have to develop your own system. In addition, your own infotainment can generate money through subscriptions.

GM has had a subscription service called OnStar since 1996. Here you can purchase additional features in the areas of security, communication with emergency services and navigation. The next step is to share your bank details with the car. This way you can pay for petrol or order food from the car. General Motors expects to earn $25 billion from subscriptions by 2030.