Although Gen 3 only made its debut this year, Formula E is already looking to the future and to that Gen 4 which should take to the track starting from Season 13, i.e. from the 2026-2027 season.

The intermediate step will be the Gen 3.5, which will debut in 2025 after intense work on the GENBETA project, a single-seater that lays the foundations for the future. Compared to the current generation, the new Gen 3.5 will be able to count on higher output in terms of power, new tires made by Hankook and other changes.

However, the real revolution will only come two years later, when the teams will have the already long-awaited Gen 4 at their disposal. Expected because, at least from the details that have emerged so far, the new car will reach a peak of 600 kW, almost double than the current one, which stops at just 350 kW in qualification mode. Furthermore, the front motor-generator should become active to provide more power, unlike what currently happens where it only has a recovery function.

The battery fitted to Gen 3 cars

During 2023 the FIA ​​also opened the various tenders for the supply of various elements, including the chassis, the front electric motor, the batteries and the tyres. The body will once again be made by Spark, a company that has been collaborating with Formula E for several years, while the tires will be supplied by Bridgestone, which will thus replace Hankook and return to the world motorsport scene.

The tender for the supply of the batteries, however, was much more complex, which initially should have concluded on 19 October. However, in order to better evaluate the different proposals received, it was subsequently decided to postpone the final decision to November, shortly before the official announcement at the FIA ​​World Council in December.

A decision to be made with care, especially considering the important leap forward that Formula E will undergo from a technical point of view with the debut of the new generation. During Gen 2, the Applied section of McLaren supplied the batteries, which still today produces various sensors and control units mounted on cars in the electric category. On the occasion of the transition to Gen 3, the supplier became WAE, previously known as Williams Advanced Engineering, which had already collaborated with the top management of the championship for the creation of Gen 1.

Andretti Autosport Car Battery Replacement

After analyzing the proposals on the table, the Federation however decided to reward the Italian company Podium Advanced Technologies, which thus won the tender for the supply of the Gen 4 batteries, beating competition from McLaren and WAE.

The company, which has its headquarters in Pont-Saint-Martin in the Aosta Valley, is actually well known in the motorsport scene, given that it supplies the batteries to the Moto E championship which equips all the participating Ducatis. This is an 800V unit with a capacity of 18 kWh and a maximum output of 200 kW. However, PAT also collaborated in the creation of the Glickenhaus 007 LMH, which obtained third place in the prestigious 24h of Le Mans in 2022.

Behind the scenes the work has already begun, because, as agreed, the company will now have to provide a complete prototype for the tests of the Gen 4 forklift, which will start in January 2025. Subsequently, by July 1, 2025 Podium Advanced Technologies will have to guarantee each manufacturer taking part in the world championship at least one unit for independent testing which, as happened in the case of Gen 3, will allow the teams to develop their own package before the official debut. The deadline for supplying the complete product to all teams is set for September 1, 2026.

“After securing the supply of battery systems for the MotoE World Championship to Ducati, this latest achievement confirms Podium Advanced Technologies as the leading supplier of high-performance battery systems in the world of motorsport,” commented Francesco Monti, CEO Delegate of Podium Advanced Technologies.

“We are extremely proud to have won this tender, as it represents an extraordinary achievement and substantial recognition of the hard work, dedication and experience demonstrated by our entire team. This result is the fruit of a long journey and is now realizing a new milestone. The path ahead will be challenging and inspiring, but I am confident that with the same passion and commitment demonstrated so far, we can face these challenges and continue to achieve extraordinary new goals.”

