“To avoid shortages of medicines in Italy in the coming months, we have set up a table at the Ministry of Health, which appropriately monitors all existing critical issues. Let’s say that the greatest criticality derives from flu peaks. That is, last year the criticality derived from flu peaks which then saw the consumption of a particular antibiotic, amoxicillin and amoxicillin and clavulanic acid, of which there was no availability for a short period. To date, the table does not identify any critical issues, but we are in contact with the distribution chain, therefore the “Association of pharmaceutical distributors, with the pharmacy network, with general practitioners, with AIFA. To date we have not reported any critical issues”. Thus Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, on the sidelines of his participation in the event ‘Healthcare of the future – an indivisible good from North to South’, at the Ministry of Health in Rome.