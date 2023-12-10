The announcement of Google Gemini, with three multimodal models, is the typical scenario in which our eyes go to the most ambitious model, Gemini Ultra, and we do not pay as much attention to the smallest.

In this case, It makes perfect sense to start looking at the smaller model, because although it is not as promising as the big one, it will possibly be the one that will affect us the most tomorrow. We are talking about Gemini Nano.

Private, immediate and without depending on our connectivity

Gemini Nano is a model created prioritizing efficiency. It won’t be the final product: if Bard is like ChatGPT, Gemini is like GPT, the backend. The difference will be that Gemini Nano is designed to be used locally, from the device itself, without having to connect to Google servers in order to obtain answers to our queries.

That not only means that we will not need to have coverage to use it – a minor problem today – but that the latency will be much lower and the responses we will obtain will be much more immediate and will only depend on the power of our device’s processor. not the speed of our connection.

It is something similar, maintaining distance, to what Siri proposed in 2021, when iOS 15 released its ability to operate locally for everything that did not require an online consultation. Only with an LLM like Gemini, even if it’s a Nano, we anticipate uses far beyond setting a timer, making a call, or asking to play Queen music.

Have much more immediate responses to the most essential requests to an LLM, such as asking them to summarize an email, to generate a response in a formal tone accepting the invitation or to create the script to record a TikTok explaining the rise of nougats with disturbing flavors ; it sounds pretty good.

And not only for speed, but also for efficiency. Someone said that using ChatGPT to summarize an email was like driving a Lamborghini to buy bread. An excessive use of resources for a trivial task. If we assume that this is true, and we know that queries to ChatGPT and its generated responses are not free, having a local LLM even on a smartphone means many queries saved on other people’s servers.

This also opens the door to integrating Gemini Nano anywhere on our smartphone. To respond to a WhatsApp message contextually, to summarize conversations (as they are multimodal, they can be voice or text) or even to analyze images and understand what is in them.

Apple will announce, if the script is fulfilled, its next operating systems in June 2024, at its annual developers conference. That’s when It is supposed to present the new capabilities that have been rumored about Siri for a long time. Capacities around generative AI to prevent Microsoft, Google and OpenAI from putting too much ground in the way of what is expected to be the great race of this decade.

Gemini Nano, for now, will only be available for the Pixel 8 Pro, apparently because only its Tensor G3 is currently prepared to support it. But the idea is that this ends up being something integrated into Android. Not only does the cabal say this, but also the declaration of intent that is AICore, a system service aimed at incorporating Gemini Nano functions directly into the terminal. Mediatek, Qualcomm and Samsung have already been announced as compatible chip manufacturers.

What will Siri do? For now, following the path that Google has just marked with Gemini Nano sounds like a particularly convenient option: more private, less dependent on our connection and more immediate. macOS 15 is also waiting for an inclusion so that it makes Siri much more useful, which, if it is already in question on the iPhone, is directly residual on the Mac.

In fact, heor ideally it would be that SiriKit, the framework that allows you to integrate Siri into third-party applications, also incorporate your LLM so that applications can access these types of integrated tasks, locally and without passing through third-party servers.

There are six months left to find out.

Featured Image | Alphabet.