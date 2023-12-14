Google has announced some news regarding developers, but also the benefits of Gemini, the new artificial intelligence that will compete directly against OpenAI's GPT-4.

In this sense, Google ads have to do with somewhat different areas, such as Strengthening infrastructure to scale AI, new Vertex AI capabilities, and more AI tools for Duet AI.

Although as you can see, all of them share a purpose: they make up Google Cloud, the multinational's powerful cloud that integrates AI vertically, thanks to the development and capabilities of the new Gemini.

Thus, Google strengthens itself to compete directly with other really important agents in the industrylike Microsoft, which also made several important announcements around AI very recently.

This is what Google has announced for Google Cloud, with the reinforcement of AI in practically everything.

More powerful infrastructures and the arrival of Gemini

First of all, Google is aware that if it wants to scale any AI project, it will need hardware to match, which can meet the demand for high-performance and cost-effective infrastructure to continue training models.

For this reason, relatively recently it presented the TPU v5p, the most powerful, scalable and flexible AI acceleratorwith which it aims to confront the other models in the industry.

The reinforcement of first-class infrastructure is combined, secondly, AI Hypercomputer, a supercomputer architecture with a performance-optimized hardware system and accelerators of different classes of TPUs and GPUs from NVIDIA.

Thirdly, it is also worth highlighting the announcement regarding Vertex AI, Google's AI development platform, which today adds Automatic Side by Side, an automated tool to compare different models.

Besides, At the end of December, it will also make Gemini available to Vertex AI developers in Search and Conversation –both low-code approaches to developing search and conversation agents across many channels.

Finally, Google has also announced that Starting today Duet AI for Developers and Duet AI in Chronicle Security Operations will be generally availablein addition to the fact that in these weeks Gemini will also arrive in the Duet AI portfolio.

The announcement is very positive for users, who take advantage of these tools to complete code with AI or generate code and chat in integrated development environments (IDE).

With Duet AI in Chronicle, users can also perform extensive searches across numerous data that would otherwise be much more tedious.

According to Google, by the end of next year It is also planned that Duet AI will be expanded to other products of the companysuch as BigQuery, Looker, those related to databases and Apigee, among others.