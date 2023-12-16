Bank of Italy, here are the new macroeconomic projections

The war in Ukraine as well as the one in Middle East will not cause particular tensions on the markets raw material and on international financial ones. Indeed, i prices will suffer a slight decline and exports will begin to expand again in the next three years, by around 3%. While on the macroeconomic front il sharp rise in interest rates will continue to be felt on monetary and credit conditions for businesses and families. She reveals it Bank of Italy in the new ones economic projections for Italy in the four-year period 2023-26. The scenario incorporates the effects of budget maneuver for 2024-26 and the use of European funds within the programme Next Generation EUas well as the most updated information relating to National recovery and resilience plan (PNRR).



After the slight increase in the summer months, the most recent economic data indicate that the Pil would have stagnated in the current quarter. Product would gradually expand again from the beginning of next year, supported by the recovery in disposable income and foreign demand. On average for the year – Bank of Italy estimates, the Pil would increase by 0.7 percent in 2023of the 0.6 in 2024 and of the1.1 in 2025 and 2026.

Compared to projections published in October, GDP growth is revised downwards in 2024in line with the signs of a more prolonged economic weakness, et al rise in 2025, mainly due to the hypotheses deduced from the financial markets of slightly lower interest rates over the forecast horizon. THE household consumption they would expand at rates slightly higher than those of GDP over the next three years, benefiting from the recovery of families' purchasing power. Investments would slow down markedly, held back in the private sector by the rise in prices financing costs, from stricter conditions of access to credit and from the exhaustion of the effects linked to incentives for the construction sector; on the other hand, the impulse deriving from the interventions of the Pnrr.

Exports would expand in line with the trend of foreign demand. The imports they would grow at a slightly lower rate, due to the weakness of spending on investments in capital goods, characterized by a high content of imported products. L'occupation, rising sharply in 2023, is expected to continue to grow, albeit at a rate equal to around half that of GDP. The unemployment rate would slowly decline to just below 7.5 percent in 2026. Consumer inflation would be 6.0 percent on average this year and would decrease sharply thereafter, averaging below 2 percent for the whole of next three years.

The decline would mainly reflect the net reduction in raw material pricesee of intermediate products, only partially offset by the acceleration of wages (expected to increase by approximately 3.5 percent per year on average in the three-year period 2024-26). Underlying inflation it would reduce more slowly, consistently with a gradual transmission of the lower costs of intermediate inputs to final prices. Compared to the forecasts published in October, consumer inflation it was revised downwards throughout the three-year period 2023-25 ​​and to a particularly marked extent in 2024, by 0.5 percentage points, reflecting a faster decline in energy prices and a stronger slowdown in the underlying component highlighted by the latest data. These projections are surrounded by high uncertainty, with risks to growth tilted predominantly to the downside.

Il geo-political context remains one of the main factors of instability, which could lead to new increases in raw material prices and a deterioration in the confidence of families, businesses and investors. Non-negligible risks are also connected with the evolution of global economic activity, which could be more affected by the difficulties of the Chinese economy and the uncertainty linked to international tensions. The product could also be held back by a stronger worsening of financing conditions, also in connection with a greater riskiness of borrowers. Inflation risks are more balanced. Upward pressure could come from further increases in raw material prices. On the other hand, the possibility of a deterioration in the international scenario and a more marked impact of monetary restriction than estimated in the basic scenario could translate into a more contained trend in wages, profit margins and consumer inflation.









