Prince Harry wins a lawsuit brought against British tabloids: Mirror will have to compensate him

Il principe Harry won one of the lawsuits brought against British tabloids for the intrusions into his private life. A judge at the High Court in London has in fact condemned the publisher of Daily Mirror, accused by the Duke of Sussex of having “illegally collected information” in relation to 33 stories written over the years about his private life, for having carried out “large-scale telephone interceptions from 2006 to 2011”. He brings it back Tgcom24. The case had seen the second son of King Charles III testify in person, the first royal in contemporary history.

Harry against the media

The Duke of Sussex, according to his lawyer David Sherborne would have been subjected to a illegal collection of information ever since he was a kid. The lawyer said: “Every part of the prince's life during these years has been invaded by these newspapers using these illegal methods and it is the use of these methods by a national media group that has brought him here, not revenge against the press in general”.

Prince Harry said he was happy to “slay the dragon” after the vittoria before British justice against the editor of the Daily Mirrorguilty of having illegally collected information about him through the use of large-scale telephone interceptions.

“I've been told that killing dragons will burn youbut in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is necessary for a free and honest press, it is a price worth paying,” the prince said in a message read to the media by his lawyer.

