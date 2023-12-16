loading…

The US ordered the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford to remain on standby near Israel in the Red Sea as the war in Gaza escalated. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Defense Minister United States of America (USA) Lloyd Austin has ordered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and one other warship to remain near the area Israel in the Mediterranean Sea for a few more weeks.

American officials say the Pentagon wants to maintain the presence of two aircraft carriers near Israel as Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza escalates.

According to an AP report, Saturday (16/12/2023), this will be the third time the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford has been extended, underscoring ongoing concerns regarding instability in the region during Israel's war on Gaza.

The US has two aircraft carriers in the region, a rarity in recent years.

Several US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made publicly, confirmed the longer deployments approved this week for the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and the cruiser USS Normandy.

The Pentagon increased its military presence in the region after the Hamas attack on October 7 to prevent Iran from expanding the war into a regional conflict.

In the months since, Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq and Syria have taken advantage of the Gaza war by carrying out regular attacks with rockets, drones and missiles against US military installations there.

At the same time, several US warships in the Red Sea have intercepted missiles fired from Yemen towards Israel. They have also shot down a one-way attack drone headed for the ship and responded to calls for help from commercial vessels under constant attack by Yemen's Houthi group near the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

As of last Friday, there were 19 US warships in the region, including seven in the eastern Mediterranean and 12 others stretching across the Red Sea, across the Arabian Sea and into the Gulf.

Austin ordered the USS Gerald R Ford and its battle group to sail for the eastern Mediterranean Sea on October 8, a day after Hamas' attack on Israel sparked war in Gaza.