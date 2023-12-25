loading…

As many as 14 Israeli soldiers were massacred in one day during weekend fighting against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

GAZA – A total of 14 soldiers Israel were massacred within a day during the heated battle against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. This huge loss in one day was suffered by the Zionist military last weekend.

According to the Israeli military on Monday (25/12/2023), the deaths of the 14 soldiers brought the number of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel killed to 152 since ground operations began on October 20.

Around 480 IDF personnel have been killed since Hamas launched its attack on October 7.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Sunday at least 60 Palestinians were killed following Israeli airstrikes that hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Quoting Sky News, the deaths that occurred this weekend were the bloodiest days of the conflict so far—and show that Hamas is still as committed to its cause as when the conflict began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday that the war was taking a heavy toll. “But we are doing everything to protect the lives of our fighters.”

He said his country's troops were going deeper into the Gaza Strip and they would continue to fight until total victory over Hamas.

The IDF released further details of the operation to dismantle the Hamas tunnel network, during which the bodies of five hostages—Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nik Beizer, Eden Zacharia, and Elia Toledano—were found.

According to the IDF, many Hamas members were killed and hundreds of weapons were found at what it said was the group's headquarters in northern Gaza.

The IDF said the tunnel network, which spans two levels, passes beneath the school and hospital and connects to a tunnel that leads to the residence of Hamas Northern Brigade Commander Ahmad Andur.