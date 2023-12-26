Gaza, Palestinian culture also dies under the bombs: at least 10 artists killed by Israeli bombings

Doctors, journalists, humanitarian workers, teachers. But also poets, writers, journalists and artists. Two and a half months after the start of the military campaign on Gaza, Israeli bombings continue to decimate Palestinian civil society.

In an article by Shady Hamadi, Il Fatto Quotidiano wanted to remember the at least 10 artists who died under the bombs since the beginning of the response to the attacks of 7 October.

The first to lose his life was the poet Omar Faris Abu Shaweesh, killed on the same day as Hamas' unprecedented attacks, during the Israeli bombing of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. A prolific poet, he had published several collections and had won numerous national and international awards. On October 11th it was the turn of the writer Said al-Dahshan, author of the essay “How to incriminate Israel”, on which legal tools to use to sue the Tel Aviv government. Two days later she was killed in her home in Gaza, together with her two children, the painter Heba Zaqout. What made her famous was a series of paintings created in 2020, which depicted some women holding a dove, a key and a lute to symbolize peace, return and culture respectively.

The writer Abdullah Al-Aqad died on October 16. The following day the historic Jihad Al-Masri lost his life, killed by a bomb together with his family. On October 20, the writer and poet Heba Kamal Saleh Abu Nada was hit by an Israeli raid. Abu Nada, who died together with her son, published the novel “Oxygen is not for the dead” in 2017. “The night in Gaza is dark except for the flashes of the missiles; quiet except for the noise of the bombs; terrifying if not for the tranquility of prayers; black if not for the light of the martyrs. Good night, Gaza,” she wrote in her latest post on X, dated October 8.

On October 23, the writer Abdul Karim Hashash died in an air raid. A week later it was the turn of the painter Halima Al-Kahlout, 28 years old. Before the war she had distinguished herself for her commitment to social issues such as gender inequality. A topic also close to the heart of the famous director Inas al-Saqa, who died under the rubble of her house together with her three children Sara, Leen, and Ibrahim.

On November 6, the poet Shahadah Al-Buhbahan lost his life, and on November 18, the writer and journalist Mustafa Al-Sawwaf, former editor-in-chief of Gaza's first newspaper. The next day

Then there is the case of Musab Abu Toha, who disappeared into thin air on November 19, while he and his family were headed towards the Rafah crossing in an attempt to leave the Strip. He reappeared after a few days: the Israeli authorities freed him following the mobilization of the Pen International association. According to his lawyer, before being released Abu Toha was beaten with punches in the face and stomach.

On December 2, the poet and writer Nour al-Din Hajjaj died, four days after the famous poet Refaat al-Areer. “If I were to die, you must live, to tell my story”, were the opening words of the poem that al-Areer had written a few weeks before he was killed by a bomb that hit the apartment where he was staying with his brothers Salah and Mohammed, his sister, Asmaa, and three of his nephews, all killed. In 2015 Al Areer was among the founders of the association We are not numbers – WANN (We are not numbers), which among its participants also included Yousef Dawas, who died after the raid on his home in northern Gaza, on October 14th.

The last name in this sad list is that of the poet Saleem Al-Naffar, killed last December 7th. “Sometimes I sing about our desperation,” he declared in one of his last interviews. “But perhaps people like my work because, despite this desperation, it never gives in to hatred or incites violence.”