Hamada Nasrallah (left) plays a guitar he says Israeli soldiers took from the ruins of his house in northern Gaza. Photo/Instagram

GAZA – Palestinian musician Hamada Nasrallah spoke about his disbelief last week when he saw an Israeli soldier on TikTok playing his guitar in the ruins of his destroyed house in northern Gaza.

“It was absolutely rocking,” the 28-year-old singer, composer and songwriter told Middle East Eye.

The guitar, which his late father gave him 15 years ago, was one of the prized possessions he was unable to take with him during his forced displacement to southern Gaza.

Like more than a million Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes in northern Gaza in the early days of the Israeli offensive that began on October 7, Nasrallah and his family sought refuge in various places in the south in an attempt to escape the fierce aerial bombardment of their homes. -houses and civil infrastructure.

“My father died shortly after the attacks on Gaza in 2014, and now they have come to take away the last memories I have of him,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Isn’t it enough that they take away our loved ones, our homes, our families, and even our music and memories? Where does the injustice stop?!” he added.

Currently Nasrallah is seeking refuge in Deir al Balah, south of Gaza City, with two members of his music group, Sol Band. His family took refuge in the Nuseirat refugee camp along with other relatives.

Before leaving his home in the Sudaniya neighborhood, he left his guitar behind “with a heavy heart.”

“When I first shared my love of music with my family, my father wholeheartedly supported me by gifting me a guitar. I only understood the true meaning of that later,” he told MEE.