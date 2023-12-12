The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is increasingly serious: after the brief truce of recent weeks, now that the Israeli invasion has resumed and the bombings have begun again with ever greater intensity, Palestinian civilians are in desperate conditions. There is a lack of food, water, medicines and all the most basic forms of sustenance for daily life. Added to this situation is a rapid growth in the spread of epidemic diseases among the population, who now live in critical health conditions, often on the streets and without access to clean water.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported at least 369,000 cases of infectious diseases since the start of the war, combining data collected by Gaza’s Ministry of Health (controlled by Hamas) and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees ( UNRWA). Shannon Barkley, head of the WHO in the West Bank, told the New York Times that this figure does not give an idea of ​​how serious and widespread the spread of the diseases could be: it does not take into account the cases in the northern Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombing destroyed most of the buildings, including medical facilities.

Barkley explained that the most common illnesses are respiratory infections, from the simple cold to pneumonia, but even the most seemingly harmless illnesses can cause serious problems for Palestinian civilians – particularly children, the elderly and the immunosuppressed – due to poor health conditions in which they live. Samah al-Farra, a 46-year-old mother of 10 children, said that she and her family have been sleeping on the street for days, after having to leave their home in Khan Yunis, and that all her children have high fevers and intestinal viruses. Al-Farra said that for days her youngest daughter, Hala, aged 6, no longer even has the strength to ask for food: “Before she was begging for more food, but now she can no longer swallow anything.”

– Read also: Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader whom Israel seeks to kill

For days, tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been fleeing Khan Yunis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, where the second phase of the Israeli army’s invasion is underway. After invading the north of the Strip, Israel is concentrating its military presence in the south, where it believes some of the main Hamas leaders are hidden and where the army thinks the hostages who were not freed during the days of truce in recent weeks are being held. weeks.

The invasion is accompanied by very intense bombings, and Palestinian civilians no longer know where to escape. Most are heading towards Rafah, the city on the border with Egypt which is also home to the only active border crossing between Israel and abroad.

Around 2 million Palestinian civilians who had fled from the north had already gathered in this part of the territory when Israel began its offensive at the end of October. Now civilians have no territory to escape to: in the north there is the Israeli army, in the west the sea is controlled by Israeli military ships and in the south the Rafah crossing is closed.

In recent days, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres had said he feared that the Israeli invasion could cause a mass transfer of Palestinian civilians to Egypt, whose government, however, is itself opposed to accepting so many refugees. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini had been even harsher, and had explicitly accused the Israeli government of forcibly pushing the inhabitants of Gaza ever closer to the border with Egypt with the aim of making them leave the Strip. The Israeli government responded Monday by calling this accusation “outrageous and false.” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said later that the army has no intention of remaining permanently in the Strip and that he is open to discussing alternatives over who should control the territory when Hamas is defeated.