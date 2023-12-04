Israel/Gaza war, Israeli tanks attacking in the south. A 21-year-old hostage dies

The war in the Middle East continues: we have reached 59 days. Israel for her part has expanded the land maneuver in the southern sector of Gaza, where ground units operate north of Khan Yunis. Israeli intelligence has been instructed to eliminate the Hamas leaders wherever they are, explains the Shin Bet. Unicef ​​reports: “The raids south of Gaza are the worst since the beginning of the war.” Some Israeli soldiers were injured in Beit Hillel, in Upper Gailea, by the explosion of an anti-tank rocket fired from South Lebanon. Media: “Jabalia refugee camp bombed, dozens killed”. THE Hamas militiamen release new death toll in Gaza since October 7: “There are over 15,500. No more free hostages without a definitive ceasefire.” Iran warns: “If Israel does not stop, the war will spread.”

Blinken: with Qatar efforts to free all hostages

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a post on in Gaza”.

21-year-old hostage kidnapped at desert rave dies in Gaza

Yonatan Samerano, 21 years old from Tel Aviv, has died in Gaza, taken hostage by Hamas after being wounded during the Nova festival massacre in Reim on 7 October, his family has been informed, as reported by the Israeli media. The young man had tried to escape, reaching the nearby kibbutz of Reim, where another group of terrorists had kidnapped him.

Israel, 3 more soldiers dead: 401 since the start of the war

The Israeli army announced that three more soldiers were killed yesterday fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bringing the military death toll to 401 since the war began on October 7.

Gaza, media: 4 dead in raid near Jabalia hospital

At least four people were killed and nine injured in an attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near the Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip: reported by the Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera and the news agency Palestinian Wafa, specifying that among the victims there would also be women and children.

Unicef: “The raids south of Gaza are the worst since the beginning of the war”

Israel’s bombing of southern Gaza is “the worst of the war right now.” Unicef ​​spokesman James Elder said this in a message on

Israel: it will take years but we will eliminate the leaders of Hamas

Israeli intelligence has been instructed to eliminate Hamas leaders wherever they are found. This was stated by the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, in a speech behind closed doors, according to the public TV channel Kan. “We are determined to do it – says Bar – wherever they are: in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar or elsewhere. It will take years, but we will be there”. Bar added: “This is our Munich”: a reference to the elimination of the Palestinian leaders of Black September ordered to the Mossad by then Prime Minister Golda Meir after the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics.

