Gaxa was declared by the UN to be unsuitable for human life. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Nine weeks of war have made Gaza uninhabitable. This was stated by the commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.

What caused it?

As hunger rages and UN shelters are overcrowded, UNRWA demands an end to Israel's siege of the enclave.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Lazzarini described how Israel's ground operation in Gaza had pushed more than a million refugees south towards the city of Rafah. .

“Rafah is a refugee center,” said Lazzarini, reported by RT. “One (UN) warehouse which is a shelter accommodates 30,000 people. The lucky ones have managed to enter our location. Others have absolutely nowhere to go. They live in the open, in the cold, in the mud, and under the rain. Everywhere you look is filled with temporary shelters. Everywhere you go, people are desperate, hungry and scared.”

At the start of its bombing campaign in October, Israel urged residents of Gaza City – located north of the enclave – to migrate south for their own safety. Those who obeyed the order then had to move further south as Israeli planes began bombing the town of Khan Younis, and with Israeli ground forces now pouring into both towns, Rafah remained the only relatively safe area in the entire strip. .

“The influx of citizens into Rafah has quadrupled the city's population and strained the resources of what was once Gaza's poorest sector,” Lazzarini said. Israel's total siege has led to food and water shortages, and humanitarian agencies complain that the convoys of aid trucks allowed through the Egypt-Rafah crossing cannot meet the needs of millions of people.

“Over the last few weeks we have encountered more and more people who have not eaten in one, two or three days,” said Lazzarini, describing how trucks carrying food often cannot make it to UN shelters and distribution points. “People stopped aid trucks, took food and ate it straight away,” he added.

“Every time I go back (to Gaza), I always think things can't get any worse, but every time I see more misery, more sorrow, more sadness, and I feel that Gaza is not a suitable place to live anymore, ” he said. the UN official told reporters.