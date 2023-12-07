loading…

Palestinian children are treated after being bombed by Israel at a hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 6, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday (6/12/2023), implemented Article 99 of the UN Charter. What does it mean?

Article 99 allows the Secretary General to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

“Article 99 has not been used for decades,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres reiterated in his letter his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

What’s in the Letter?

“I am writing under Article 99 of the UN Charter to call the attention of the Security Council to an issue that, in my opinion, could exacerbate existing threats to the maintenance of international peace and security,” the letter said.

“This is important. The civilian population must be spared from greater danger. With a humanitarian ceasefire, the means for survival can be restored, and humanitarian aid can be distributed safely and in a timely manner throughout the Gaza Strip,” he stressed.

“Civilians throughout Gaza face grave danger,” said the UN Secretary General, adding that, since the start of Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, “More than 15,000 people have been reported killed, more than 40% of whom are children. Thousands more were injured. More than half of the houses have been destroyed. About 80% of the 2.2 million population have been forced to flee to increasingly smaller areas.”

“More than 1.1 million people have sought refuge in UNRWA facilities across Gaza, creating overcrowded, undignified and unhygienic conditions. Others had nowhere to take shelter and found themselves on the streets. The explosive remains of the war made the region uninhabitable. “There is no effective protection of civilians,” he said.

The Health Care System Collapses

Guterres warned in his letter that the health care system in Gaza is collapsing.

“Hospitals have turned into battlefields. Only 14 hospitals out of 36 facilities are partially functional. Two major hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times their bed capacity and running out of basic supplies and fuel. They also sheltered thousands of refugees. “Under these conditions, more people will die without treatment in the coming days and weeks,” he said.